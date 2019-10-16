Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

NewsTraffic and TravelSpeed cameras Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this weekThese are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week.By Lee PeaceWednesday, 16th October 2019, 08:27 amUpdated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 09:33 am They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.1. Manchester RoadFulwoodPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. Mosborough ParkwayMosboroughPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Sheffield ParkwaySheffield ParkwayPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. Chesterfield Road SouthBatemoorPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 5