Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

NewsTraffic and TravelSpeed cameras Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this weekThis is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.By Lee PeaceThursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:47 amUpdated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:49 am They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.1. Manchester RoadFulwoodPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. Mosborough ParkwayMosboroughPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo3. Sheffield ParkwaySheffieldPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. Chesterfield Road SouthBatemoorPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 5