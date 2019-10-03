Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

This is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:47 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:49 am

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Manchester Road

Fulwood

Photo: Google

2. Mosborough Parkway

Mosborough

Photo: Google

3. Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield

Photo: Google

4. Chesterfield Road South

Batemoor

Photo: Google

