Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

This is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 19:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th September 2019, 19:50 pm

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield Parkway

2. Chesterfield Road

Woodseats

3. A61 Meadowhead

A61 Meadowhead

4. Rivelin Valley Road

Rivelin Valley

