Heavy traffic and delays to bus services as torrential rain hits Sheffield

Heavy rain is causing travel disruption in Sheffield

Bus passengers are also being warned to expect delays on some services due to the wet weather which is causing traffic chaos in the city as we approach rush-hour.

Stagecoach Yorkshire is reporting disruption to the 88, 86 and X2 services. The firm apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place and is expected to last until 3pm on Saturday with temperatures dipping to 7C.

Heavy rain has been falling in Sheffield since around 1pm today.

The Environment Agency said this could lead to homes and businesses flooding as well as damage to some buildings.

They added there was a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life as well as transport delays.

Numerous weather warnings are in place across in England and Wales for Friday and Saturday as forecasters predict up to a month’s worth of rain could fall in just 30 hours, along with snow showers that are set to hit parts of northern Britain today.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said 100 to 120mm of rain is possible over the peaks of Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in Wales.

The northern warning zone stretches from Sheffield to County Durham with forecasters issuing a ‘danger to life’ flooding warning with up to 70mm of rain possible.