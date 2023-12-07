News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Hanover Way crash Sheffield: Police called after dramatic crash, which closed part of ring road

Picture shows dramatic car crash which shut part of Sheffield's inner ring road

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This was the scene on the Sheffield ring road, last night, as a car crash closed half of the street.

The car had flipped onto its roof, with emergency services called the the scene - but despite the shocking appearance of the scene, the driver escaped without serious injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene after the crash.

Picture shows the crash on Hanover Way, Broomhall, Sheffield, which closed part of the inner ring road. Picture courtesy of Auto Road SalesPicture shows the crash on Hanover Way, Broomhall, Sheffield, which closed part of the inner ring road. Picture courtesy of Auto Road Sales
Picture shows the crash on Hanover Way, Broomhall, Sheffield, which closed part of the inner ring road. Picture courtesy of Auto Road Sales

The picture shows police on the scene of the incident on Hannover Way last night, around the car, which had finished upside down.

The road is open again as normal again this morning.

Police today described the incident as 'a damage only, minor injury road traffic collision.

One of the carriageways was closed while officers dealt with the collision.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesPolice