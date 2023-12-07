Hanover Way crash Sheffield: Police called after dramatic crash, which closed part of ring road
This was the scene on the Sheffield ring road, last night, as a car crash closed half of the street.
The car had flipped onto its roof, with emergency services called the the scene - but despite the shocking appearance of the scene, the driver escaped without serious injury.
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene after the crash.
The picture shows police on the scene of the incident on Hannover Way last night, around the car, which had finished upside down.
The road is open again as normal again this morning.
Police today described the incident as 'a damage only, minor injury road traffic collision.
One of the carriageways was closed while officers dealt with the collision.