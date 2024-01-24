News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Greasborough Road Rotherham: Diversions in place, affecting Parkgate, after crash on busy South Yorkshire road

Diversions in place after crash on busy South Yorkshire road

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:53 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic on a busy South Yorkshire street has had to be diverted following a crash this afternoon, say transport officials.

Bus company First said Greasborough Road, Rotherham, has been blocked as a result of what they described as a road traffic collision this afternoon. They stated it did not involve a bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has put in place a diversion for its 139 and 140 services, which will see buses running via Parkgate in both directions. First said in a statement the diversion would be in place until further notice. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.

Update: at 3.21pm, First Tweeted: "The road has now reopened, and services have returned to normal route.."

Related topics:South YorkshireBusesParkgateRotherham