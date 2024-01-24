Diversions in place after crash on busy South Yorkshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic on a busy South Yorkshire street has had to be diverted following a crash this afternoon, say transport officials.

Bus company First said Greasborough Road, Rotherham, has been blocked as a result of what they described as a road traffic collision this afternoon. They stated it did not involve a bus.

The company has put in place a diversion for its 139 and 140 services, which will see buses running via Parkgate in both directions. First said in a statement the diversion would be in place until further notice. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.