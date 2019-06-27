Google Maps can now tell you how crowded your bus or train is likely to be in Sheffield
If you’re fed up with squeezing onto overcrowded trains and buses in Sheffield, a handy new tool could help you avoid the worst crushes.
Google Maps is adding a feature which predicts how busy services are likely to be, based on previous rides.
The option is being rolled out from today on iOS and Android devices, and Sheffield is one of 18 cities and towns across the UK, and almost 200 locations worldwide, to benefit.
Announcing the feature, Google said: “There’s nothing more uncomfortable than being packed like a can of sardines on a hot, sweaty train.
“We’re introducing transit crowdedness predictions so you can see how crowded your bus, train or subway is likely to be based on past rides
”Now you can make an informed decision about whether or not you want to squeeze on, or wait a few more minutes for a vehicle where you’re more likely to snag a seat.”
The other UK locations in which the feature will be available are: Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Coventry, Crawley, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading and Southampton.Earlier this year, the Labour Party claimed overcrowding on trains in the UK had hit one of its highest levels and was set to get worse, with the most overcrowded routes on average 187 per cent above capacity.The most overcrowded route in 2018 was the 4.22am train from Glasgow Central to Manchester Airport, with twice the number of passengers the service was designed to carry, a study by the party suggested.Google is also rolling out live traffic delays for buses in locations where it does not already have access to real-time information direct from local transport bodies, informing users whether their bus is running late or on time.