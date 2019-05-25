Gas leak forces eight day closure of this Sheffield road
A gas leak has forced a Sheffield road to be closed for over a week while repairs are carried out.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 25 May, 2019, 11:26
Jenkin Road in Wincobank is shut from 8am today until Sunday, June 2, while staff from Cadent fix a leaking gas main.
The company tweeted that it will be closed to traffic and diversions will be in place.
Access will be maintained for residents.