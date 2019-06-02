Fury as ‘scumbags’ dump mound of waste on picturesque Sheffield lane

This was the scene on a picturesque Sheffield lane today after a huge pile of waste was dumped there.

By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 13:55

Richard Exton shared this photo of the eyesore on Edge Lane in Foxhill, asking: “What kind of scumbag does this?”

He said he had spotted the rubbish this morning at about 8.45am, and had reported it to Sheffield Council.

Fly-tipped waste on Edge Lane, Foxhill (pic: Richard Exton)

And the 64-year-old from Grenoside said it was not the first time fly-tippers had struck in the area.

“It's a regular dumping ground. The last time I tweeted about it was May 2 but it usually happens every week,” he said.

You can report fly-tipping to Sheffield Council here.