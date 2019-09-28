Four-car crash causes traffic delay on busy Sheffield road
A four-vehicle pile-up has caused a traffic delay on a busy Sheffield road on Saturday evening.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 21:56 pm
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 21:56 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred on Derek Dooley Way at around 7.25pm.
However, no serious injuries have been reported.
An eyewitness said one of the cars involved in the collision had an airbag deployed.
"There were ambulance and police cars at the scene," he said, adding that the traffic started to clear at around 8.30pm.