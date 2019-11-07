FlyDSA Arena issue update on Disney On Ice after traffic chaos and flooding near Meadowhall

Meadowhall - Credit: Lee Parkinson

Bosses warned fans to get to the event early with heavy traffic expected in the area for Meadowhall Christmas Live.

There are huge delays in the area after Meadowhall Christmas Live was cancelled at the last minute due to flooding concerns.

The M1 junctions by Meadowhall, J34, are closed in both directions with police warning that traffic is gridlocked.

Despite the traffic, FlyDSA Arena are telling customers that the Disney On Ice show is still going ahead.

They replied to one customer: “Hi as it stands the Disney On Ice show is still going ahead this evening.”

Doors opened for the show just before 6pm but many customers have revealed they are still stuck in traffic.