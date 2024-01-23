Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flooding on the M1 near Sheffield was caused by a "blocked drain", National Highways have confirmed.

Motorway CCTV obtained by The Star on Tuesday showed a large amount of standing water on the northbound side of the M1 between J31 (Worksop) and J32 (Sheffield).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have confirmed a "blocked drain" caused the two outside lanes to flood.

Flooding has closed two lanes of the M1 near Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: "National Highways traffic officers put a rolling roadblock in place while the drain was cleared, with traffic held for around six minutes. The two affected lanes were reopened at about 1.40pm."

Sheffield has been met with consistent rain throughout the day as Storm Jocelyn moves in, just days after the UK was battered by the powerful Storm Isha.