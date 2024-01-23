Blocked drain on M1 near Sheffield led to flooding, National Highways confirm
It is recommended motorists do not drive through flood water at any depth.
Flooding on the M1 near Sheffield was caused by a "blocked drain", National Highways have confirmed.
Motorway CCTV obtained by The Star on Tuesday showed a large amount of standing water on the northbound side of the M1 between J31 (Worksop) and J32 (Sheffield).
National Highways have confirmed a "blocked drain" caused the two outside lanes to flood.
A spokesperson said: "National Highways traffic officers put a rolling roadblock in place while the drain was cleared, with traffic held for around six minutes. The two affected lanes were reopened at about 1.40pm."
Sheffield has been met with consistent rain throughout the day as Storm Jocelyn moves in, just days after the UK was battered by the powerful Storm Isha.
Authorities, including National Highways, urge motorists not to drive through flood water, due to the risks posed by even a seemingly shallow pool of standing water.