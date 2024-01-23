Flooding has closed two lanes of the M1 near Sheffield.

Flooding has closed two lanes on the M1 near Sheffield, CCTV images from the motorway reveal.

Flood water has settled on the two outside lanes of the northbound side of the M1 between J32 (Sheffield) and J31 (Worksop).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that the two lanes have been closed as a result.

CCTV images from the motorway show the amount of water that has settled on the road. Vehicles in the CCTV frame all appear to be avoiding the standing water, as is the official advice when driving in poor weather conditions.