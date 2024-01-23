Flooding on M1 closes two lanes between J31 Sheffield and J32 Worksop
It is recommended motorists do not drive through flood water at any depth.
Flooding has closed two lanes on the M1 near Sheffield, CCTV images from the motorway reveal.
Flood water has settled on the two outside lanes of the northbound side of the M1 between J32 (Sheffield) and J31 (Worksop).
It is reported that the two lanes have been closed as a result.
CCTV images from the motorway show the amount of water that has settled on the road. Vehicles in the CCTV frame all appear to be avoiding the standing water, as is the official advice when driving in poor weather conditions.
This is a developing news story - National Highways have been approached for more information.