Flooding causes major disruption for rail passengers across South Yorkshire

Rail services are currently disrupted in Sheffield and Doncaster due to flooding

Operator Northern said that due to the heavy rain some lines between Meadowhall and Hull are blocked.

It added: “Train services between Doncaster and Hull will be cancelled or diverted.

“Train services between Doncaster and Scunthorpe will be cancelled.

“Train services between Sheffield and Doncaster may be cancelled, delayed or diverted.”

Kirk Sandall, Hatfield and Stainforth, Thorne North, Goole and Saltmarshe will also not be served due to the inclement weather.

Flooding in the Rotherham area has also meant that rail services are unable to call at Rotherham Central station.

As the Kirk Sandall area is also experiencing flooding, train services are unable to run until further notice.

Northern added: “A rail replacement bus service is running between Rotherham and Meadowhall. Further road transport has been requested and an update will follow.”

If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more you can claim compensation at www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.