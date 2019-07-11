Flooded Sheffield road collapses as residents warned it could be 'hours' until water returns
Yorkshire Water have warned Sheffield residents it could be ‘hours’ until their water returns following a mains burst this morning.
Part of Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road has flooded after the water burst with many homeowners saying their water supply has been affected.
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have reported that they have no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.
Mary Street has now ‘collapsed’ with water gushing down the road, causing major flooding on Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road.
Yorkshire Water said that the average timescale for supplies to be back on is 4-6 hours but said this could be sooner.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a very large water burst in the area which is causing a large number of properties to have no water or low pressure.
“We are dealing with this as an emergency and will be providing updates as we get them.”
More to follow.