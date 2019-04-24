Five-vehicle smash causing rush hour chaos in Sheffield 

Motorists travelling through Sheffield tonight are experiencing extensive delays, after a crash involving four cars and a bus led to one of the city’s busiest roads being closed.

Spital Hill is closed between the junctions with Savile Street and Spital Street, following the crash at around 3.45pm this afternoon.

Four cars and a bus were involved in the collision. Picture: Sam Cooper

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

The entirety of Derek Dooley Way is also backed up with traffic, as a result of the crash.

Police said there were reports that one person is trapped in one of the vehicles and emergency services remained at the scene.

First South Yorkshire said a number of bus services were affected by the closure.