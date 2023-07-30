Horrified residents rushed out as a car somersaulted onto its roof in a dramatic crash which closed one of Sheffield's main roads.

Residents described hearing a loud band, before rushing out to see the white BMW on its roof, with two other vehicles appearing to be seriously damaged next to Firth Park Road, at around midday today.

Police sealed off the road while emergency services worked at the scene, with an ambulance called, as well as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A black, unmarked police car closed the road at the end nearest to Barnsley Road, towards the Northern General Hospital, with cones placed on the street.

A market patrol car sealed the street off at the other end of the road, until the most seriously damaged cars had been removed.

Eyewitnesses said that a man had got out of the upturned BMW and fled the scene. They said locals initially started to chase after him and it is understood police were also trying to find him.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

The upside down car at Firth Park Road. Picture :Rene Holub (submitted)

One man, whose car parked car was seriously damaged in the incident, said he had rushed out when he heard the bang, but had not seen the collision.

Another nearby resident said an ambulance had come to the scene said: "We heard a massive bang - that was it. Everyone rushed out to see what had happened, and I rang for an ambulance. It's quite shocking."