Fire on A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire causing long delays

A fire on the A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire is causing lengthy delays this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the motorway after a lorry burst into flames on the northbound carriageway between junctions 34, for Blyth, and 35, for Wadworth, today.

The A1(M) near junction 35 (pic: Google)

Highways England said at 3.30pm that there were 30 minute delays on the approach to the scene of the blaze, spanning four miles back to junction 34. It said average speeds on the approach to junction 35 were just 10mph.

Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Highways England said traffic is not expected to return to normal until at least 7pm.