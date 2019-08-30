Fans warned 'no extra trams' after Sheffield Wednesday v QPR game
Fans attending the Sheffield Wednesday v QPR match tomorrow have been warned there may not be any extra trams for after the game.
Stagecoach Supertram tweeted today that due to 'reduced driver availability, we may not be able to operate any extra trams after the #swfc football match tomorrow.'
The transport operator added: "Normal timetabled services are planned to operate on the Yellow and Blue route, subject to traffic conditions."
The news comes after it was revealed earlier this week that both carriageways of Penistone Road will be closed for up to an hour on Saturday matchdays from 4.30pm.
Similar closures will also be in place for midweek kick-offs with a short diversion for motorists and other road users.
The move comes after the Owls were served with a prohibition notice by Sheffield City Council stopping home fans being released from the north and south stands at Hillsborough Stadium onto the Leppings Lane at the west end of the stadium.
The notice was served amid crowd safety concerns following trouble after the Steel City Derby against Sheffield United in March, which led to a report being commissioned from Manchester Metropolitan University into crowd control at the club’s ground.
A number of supporters have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration over how the authorities have handled the situation.
Jeremy Swinerd posted: “This just gets better and better you can’t exit via Leppings Lane and that means 15/20 thousand exiting onto Penistone Road.
“How do people who park their cars in different areas get out, how do people who live in the area get in and out how do people who work in the area get out as it will be shut just as lots of them have finished for the day, the area will be in total gridlock.”