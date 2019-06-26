Speed cameras.

Every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

These are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 10:15

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield Parkway

2. Chesterfield Road

Woodseats.

3. Chesterfield Road South

Batemoor.

4. Halifax Road

Birley Edge

