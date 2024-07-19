EMR trains: Operator responds as temperature reaches 36.1C on board London-Sheffield train
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Scriven, the Liberal Democrat peer and former Sheffield Council leader, shared a screenshot showing the temperature on board the service, which was scheduled to arrive into Sheffield at 3.02pm today, Friday, July 19.
He said the train was running with no air conditioning working in some carriages and asked why the operator was ‘making staff and customers endure this’.
He initially shared a screenshot showing the temperature on board being a stifling 34.5C, before revealing shortly after that it had risen even further to 36.1C.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “This is the temperature in a @EastMidRailway train carriage. They are running this train with no air conditioning working in some carriages, knowingly, and are probably breaking the law. Why are you making staff and customers endure this? I will be taking this up.”
What has EMR said?
An EMR spokesperson said: “We are aware that the air conditioning is not working on one of the carriages on this train.
“We have provided water to affected passengers, reseated as many people as possible into other carriages and provided information about following services that have fully working air conditioning and plenty of available seats.
“The safety of our customers and our people is our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience or discomfort caused.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.