A crash on the motorway has caused traffic chaos on the M1 this afternoon.

Pictures show emergency services on the scene this afternoon, after the collision which has caused tailbacks between junction 31 and 32.

This was the scene on the M1 after a crash caused major traffic jams today. Photo: Highways England / trafficcameras.uk | Highways England / trafficcameras.uk

The AA traffic bulletins said: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M1 Southbound from J32 M18 to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop). “

Two lanes have now been re-opened, but two laines remain closed, they added.

National Highways added there had been a road traffic collision on the M1 southbound between junctions J32 and J31.

They said earlier: “The event is expected to clear between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on August 27, 2025

“There are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic.”

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for details.