M1 M18 Sheffield Worksop: Emergency services on scene and traffic jams after motorway crash
Pictures show emergency services on the scene this afternoon, after the collision which has caused tailbacks between junction 31 and 32.
The AA traffic bulletins said: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M1 Southbound from J32 M18 to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop). “
Two lanes have now been re-opened, but two laines remain closed, they added.
National Highways added there had been a road traffic collision on the M1 southbound between junctions J32 and J31.
With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
They said earlier: “The event is expected to clear between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on August 27, 2025
“There are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic.”
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for details.