Emergency services called out to two-vehicle smash on major Sheffield road

The emergency services have been called out to a Sheffield slip road this afternoon, following a two-vehicle collision.

By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 14:33

Police were called out to Derek Dooley Way to reports of an accident involving a Ford Focus car and a Citroen Berlingo van just after 1.45pm today, and are still on the scene.

The ambulance service have also been called out to the collision.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Derek Dooley Way earlier this afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An eye-witness said one of the vehicles involved in the collision appeared to have crashed into a wall.

This story will be updated as soon as more information on this ongoing incident is known.