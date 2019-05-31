Emergency services called out to two-vehicle smash on major Sheffield road
The emergency services have been called out to a Sheffield slip road this afternoon, following a two-vehicle collision.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 14:33
Police were called out to Derek Dooley Way to reports of an accident involving a Ford Focus car and a Citroen Berlingo van just after 1.45pm today, and are still on the scene.
The ambulance service have also been called out to the collision.
An eye-witness said one of the vehicles involved in the collision appeared to have crashed into a wall.
This story will be updated as soon as more information on this ongoing incident is known.