An elderly man was taken to hospital after his car landed on its roof after colliding with a stationary vehicle on a Sheffield estate.
The man was travelling along Doe Roy Lane, Parson Cross, when his silver Vauxhall Astra collided with another car.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver sustained a minor head injury and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
