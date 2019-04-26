Have your say

An elderly man was taken to hospital after his car landed on its roof after colliding with a stationary vehicle on a Sheffield estate.

The man was travelling along Doe Roy Lane, Parson Cross, when his silver Vauxhall Astra collided with another car.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver sustained a minor head injury and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

