Elderly man remains in hospital following serious collision in Sheffield
An elderly man remains in hospital today, ten days after a collision which left him with serious injuries.
A blue Ford Fiesta was travelling on the Jordanthorpe Parkway, in the direction of Bochum Parkway, when it collided with a black Hyundai Matrix travelling in the opposite direction at 1:45pm on Saturday, July 13.
Police initially said the cars had been travelling in the same direction.
The driver of the Hyundai, an 82-year-old man, was taken to Northern General Hospital and placed under critical care having suffered multiple broken ribs, a broken sternum and lacerations to his neck, arms and hands.
He was later released from critical care but remains in hospital today.
His passenger, a 74-year-old female, was also taken to hospital following the collision. She was released on Thursday, July 18.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 467 of July 13.