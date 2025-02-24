Ecclesall Road/ Psalter Lane: Crash causes delays on major Sheffield route

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A car crash at a major Sheffield road junction has affected traffic this morning.

The collision, which was reported in the early hours of this morning, knocked out the traffic lights at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Psalter Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Streets Ahead, which runs Sheffield Council’s road repairs programme, issued a warning over the problem this morning.

It stated: “Please be aware that all traffic signals Ecclesall Road/Psalter Lane are out.

It added: “This is due to a RTC (road traffic collision) that has damaged one of the traffic signals. Please drive carefully in this location.”

No further details of the crash are known at this stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:Ecclesall RoadSheffieldTraffic lightsSheffield Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice