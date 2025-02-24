A car crash at a major Sheffield road junction has affected traffic this morning.

The collision, which was reported in the early hours of this morning, knocked out the traffic lights at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Psalter Lane.

Streets Ahead, which runs Sheffield Council’s road repairs programme, issued a warning over the problem this morning.

It stated: “Please be aware that all traffic signals Ecclesall Road/Psalter Lane are out.

It added: “This is due to a RTC (road traffic collision) that has damaged one of the traffic signals. Please drive carefully in this location.”

No further details of the crash are known at this stage.

