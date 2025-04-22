Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in Sheffield are being warned to check the latest car tax changes, with some motorists now facing significantly higher costs – including those who previously paid nothing at all.

New Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates came into force on April 1 as part of sweeping changes announced by the government.

The updated charges, which align with the latest inflation rates, mean that even electric vehicle (EV) owners are no longer exempt from paying car tax.

From May 1, letters will begin dropping through letterboxes for the first time under the new rules. Electric vehicle owners, who had never previously received a bill will be among those contacted.

In a social media update, the DVLA reminded all drivers of their obligations, urging them not to forget to tax their vehicles. Failure to do so can lead to penalties of up to £1,000, or five times the amount of tax owed, depending on the circumstances.

For drivers of newly registered, high-emission petrol and diesel vehicles, the first-year tax rate can now reach as high as £5,490.

The most dramatic increases will hit those purchasing new petrol or diesel cars with higher emissions.

First-year rates for the most polluting models can now reach as high as £5,490. These costs are likely to have an impact in Sheffield, where many drivers depend on cars for travel across the city’s hills, particularly in areas with fewer reliable public transport links.

Here’s how the new first-year tax rates break down by emissions:

0g/km CO2 – up to £10

1–50g/km – now £110

76–90g/km – up to £270

Over 255g/km – up to £5,490

From 2025, owners of fully electric cars registered after April 2017 will also be expected to pay the standard annual rate of £195 – the same as many petrol and diesel vehicles.

Sheffield residents can check their car’s emissions band online to see how much they’ll need to pay.

Vehicles must either be taxed or declared off-road (SORN), or their owners risk heavy fines.

The changes, originally introduced by the Conservative government and carried forward by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, are part of efforts to create what has been described as a “fairer” taxation system.

