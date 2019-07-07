Dronfield bypass closed following two car crash
The Dronfield bypass is currently closed due to a crash between two cars.
Derbyshire Police said the incident occurred at around 4:45pm today on the southbound carriageway of the A61 Dronfield bypass.
The road is currently closed while police deal with the incident.
There are reports of minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We are hoping to reopen the road shortly.”
The road will close again at 7pm for resurfacing work.
Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re surface dressing a five mile stretch of the A61 Dronfield bypass so it will be closed from Bowshaw to Whit Moor roundabout weekdays from 7pm to 6am for several weeks.”