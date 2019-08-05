Drivers told to expect delays as roadworks get underway on major Sheffield road
Motorists have been told to expect delays as resurfacing works get underway on one of Sheffield’s busiest routes.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey will start works to upgrade sections of Queens Road and London Road from 8pm tonight.
The work is expected to last up to three weeks and there will be a number of closures in place during this time.
It will take place in three stages and include a combination of night and weekend working.
The three phases are:-
Queens Road, section between Charlotte Road and London Road (excluding junctions with London Road, Alderson Road and London Road) – closed overnight, Monday to Friday, 8pm to 5am.
Queens Road junctions with London Road, Myrtle Road and Alderson Road – weekend closures will be required from 8pm Saturday until 5am Monday.
London Road from Sark Road to Wolseley Road – road closed overnight from 8pm to 5am.
Full traffic flow will be maintained outside of working hours.
Melissa Wise, operations director at Streets Ahead, said: “This is one of the busiest roads in and out of the city and we appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating but we will make every effort to reduce disruption during the resurfacing by working overnight and at weekends over the school holidays.
“During this time, we ask that everyone follows the diversions in place and takes extra care when travelling through the area.”
The road and lane closures during these works mean there will be no on-street parking in the three phases of work detailed above.
Residents and business owners have been advised to speak to the on-site supervisors should they require vehicle access to their property during working hours.
Coun Lewis Dagnall, the council’s cabinet member for environment and street scene, said: “Whilst I know that projects of this scale can often cause unavoidable disruption, once complete, the new road layout and surface on Queens Road will make a huge difference to both local residents and commuters, travelling in and out of the city.
“Both in my position as cabinet member and as a local councillor for the neighbouring areas, I would like to say a big thank you to residents for their continued patience whilst these vital improvements are underway.”
To find out more about the Streets Ahead resurfacing programme visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead