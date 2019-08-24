Drivers suffered delays on the M1 motorway between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire after a collision
Motorists suffered long delays on the eve of the Bank Holiday Weekend after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway.
By Jon Cooper
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 12:56
A van and two cars were reported to have been involved in a collision which happened on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at Junction 29A between Chesterfield and Mansfield, just after 4pm, on Friday, August 23.
A Highways England spokesman said the incident caused about 8.5 miles of congestion back towards Junction 31 and the collision was expected to add around 45 minutes of delays to usual journey times.
The M1 southbound between Junction 29A to Junction 29 was re-opened within a couple of hours, according to Highways England.