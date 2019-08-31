Driver’s lucky escape as camper van flips onto its side in crash on M18 near Doncaster
A driver escaped uninjured despite his camper flipping onto its side in a crash on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 19:34
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit said the incident happened at around 4pm on Saturday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The camper van flipped onto its side after a collision with another vehicle, the unit added.