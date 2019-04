Drivers are being diverted away from a busy road in Sheffield after it was ‘unexpectedly’ closed.

Woodseats Road, which is a busy road in the area, has been closed off.

Bus passengers on 75 and 76 services are also being taken a different route. First South Yorkshire said it was an ‘unexpected closure’ and these services will now go via London Road and Chesterfield Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.