Driver warned about not wearing seatbelt in Sheffield spotted 25 minutes later doing the exact same on motorway
A driver who was stopped by police for driving without wearing a seatbelt was caught less than half-an-hour later doing the exact same.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 08:30
Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Specials Unit and Operational Support Unit stopped the driver in Sheffield on Saturday and advised him about the risks of not wearing a seatbelt.
But then, 25 minutes later, they saw the same driver, who was in a Citroen Berlingo, on the M18 motorway, again not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was handed a ticket.