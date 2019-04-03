Driver’s lucky escape after car overturns on Sheffield road near Meadowhall

The driver remarkably walked away uninjured after this car overturned on a road in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Grange Mill Lane, beside the M1 motorway near Meadowhall, today.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver, who was unhurt, told how he had clipped the kerb while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The force’s operational support team said: “Not the wisest move, especially in an old car like this. He's very luck not to have been seriously injured.”