Drivers escape flipped cars uninjured after crash near Surprise View, near Sheffield
The collision took place near Fox House Pub, close to Surprise View, in the Hope Valley area.
Believed to have taken place at around 8:30pm on May 26, the video shared by Sheffield Online shows the aftermath of the crash.
Workers in hi-vis can be seen clearing some of the debris from the road.
Miraculously, the drivers were uninjured in the collision.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “This was a damage-only road traffic collision, with no injuries reported”.
There is a tight bend on the stretch of road (A6187) which is notoriously tricky to navigate.
