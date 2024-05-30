Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two cars were flipped, but luckily no one was reported injured.

Video shared online shows damage to two cars overturned in a crash in the Peak District.

The collision took place near Fox House Pub, close to Surprise View, in the Hope Valley area.

Believed to have taken place at around 8:30pm on May 26, the video shared by Sheffield Online shows the aftermath of the crash.

Workers in hi-vis can be seen clearing some of the debris from the road.

Miraculously, the drivers were uninjured in the collision.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “This was a damage-only road traffic collision, with no injuries reported”.