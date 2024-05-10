Driver crashes through garden wall in Sheffield, leaving witnesses "surprised she didn't kill anyone"
A car which crashed through a garden wall in Woodhouse was abandoned by the driver before police arrived.
The dark purple Ford Fiesta, which appears almost black in the photos, destroyed the brick wall at a house on Station Road on Wednesday morning (May 8).
An anonymous poster on a local community group said: “The speed the girl was driving at, I’m surprised she didn’t kill anyone.
“Shame for the people of the house that no longer have a wall because of her.”
Photos show the car’s air bag inflated and serious damage to the vehicle, which was stuck half in the property’s front garden, and was later towed away.
Witnesses said the driver “ran off” after the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.44am on Wednesday 8 May we responded to reports of a single vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) on Station Road.
“Officers attended and found a purple Ford Fiesta abandoned at the scene where it had crashed into the wall of a property.
“The driver is not believed to be seriously injured but the vehicle may be written off.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
The fore added: “The woman believed to be driving the car when it crashed left the scene before officers arrived.”
If you have any information that could assist police with their enquiries, call 101 or go via their website.