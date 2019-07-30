Downpours cause travel chaos for trams in Sheffield
Heavy rain has caused major disruption to trams in Sheffield this evening.
By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 19:14
Passengers have been warned to expect major delays and diversions on all routes in the city.
Tweeting shortly after 6.30pm today, Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to the problems the standing water and heavy rain has caused our infrastructure expect heavy delays and diversions on all routes.”
A number of photos and videos shared online show flooding on roads around the city today.