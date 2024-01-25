Donetsk Way collision Sheffield: Pictures show police on scene after woman suffered life threatening injuries
Pictures show emergency services on the scene after horrific crash on Donetsk Way, Sheffield
This was the scene on Donetsk Way, Sheffield, today after a horrific collision left a pedestrian fighting for her life.
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the road at 7.37am this morning (January 25) following reports of a serious road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Pictures show police investigators on the scene, as they try to piece together what happened to cause the collision.
Police cars and officers in high visibility clothing can be seen at the site of the incident, which is sealed off with blue and white police tape.
The road was closed to Crystal Peaks, in the South East of the city, but has now reopened.
Donetsk Way was closed at the junction between Rylstone Grove and Stoneacre Avenue while emergency deal with the incident.
Trams were also disrupted by the incident. Stagecoach Supertram said at 12.35pm that the road still remained closed.