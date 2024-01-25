Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene on Donetsk Way, Sheffield, today after a horrific collision left a pedestrian fighting for her life.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the road at 7.37am this morning (January 25) following reports of a serious road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures show police investigators on the scene, as they try to piece together what happened to cause the collision.

Police on the scene of the serious collision at Donetsk Way in Sheffield, which has left a woman fighting for her life

Police cars and officers in high visibility clothing can be seen at the site of the incident, which is sealed off with blue and white police tape.

The road was closed to Crystal Peaks, in the South East of the city, but has now reopened.

Police say a woman was taken to hospital in a 'life threatening condition' after the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donetsk Way was closed at the junction between Rylstone Grove and Stoneacre Avenue while emergency deal with the incident.