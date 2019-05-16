Doncaster Sheffield Airport among cheapest in UK for car parking costs
Going on holiday is always an exciting time, but it can be a pain having to fork out a hefty sum to leave your car at the airport.
Travellers in some parts of the UK are faced with paying more than £190 to park their car for a two-week break, new research has revealed.
Varying costs
Doncaster Sheffield Airport was found to be among one of the cheapest in the UK for airport parking, costing travellers an average of just £62.49 for a two-week stay.
Edinburgh Airport was named as the country's least expensive, with a two-week stay only setting travellers back an average of £43.99.
The research, conducted by My Late Deals, compared the cost of parking a car for two weeks during the summer holidays (5 to 19 August 2019) at an official airport car park at 22 of the busiest airports in the country.
The findings revealed holidaymakers flying from London City Airport are paying more than four times the amount in parking costs in comparison to those flying from Edinburgh Airport.
Closely behind Edinburgh was East Midlands Airport, where a two-week space costs £58.49, followed by London Stansted Airport at a cost of £59.99.
Eye-watering prices
On the other end of the scale, the most expensive airport parking was at London City Airport where the cheapest pre-booked space costs a hefty £196.50 over two weeks in the Long Stay car park.
The difference in cost to Doncaster Sheffield Airport is £134.01.
London Gatwick was also found to be similarly expensive, with prices varying depending on whether travellers were flying from the north or south terminal.
The south terminal came out as more expensive at a cost of £115.00 for a two-week stay, while the north was marginally cheaper at £112.00.
Manchester Airport was also among the priciest at £101.99, along with Liverpool at £97.99.
The average rate for the cheapest space at an official airport car park for two weeks came in at £88.34.
The 10 cheapest airports for official airport parking:
Edinburgh - £43.99East Midlands - £58.49London Stansted - £59.99Doncaster Sheffield - £62.49Belfast International - £62.99Belfast City - £65.99Leeds Bradford - £66.00Glasgow - £66.87Southampton - £69.00Birmingham - £69.99
The 10 most expensive airports for official airport parking:
London City - £196.50Gatwick/South Terminal - £115.00Gatwick/North Terminal - £112.00London Southend - £104.99Manchester - £101.99Liverpool - £97.99London Heathrow - £97.40London Luton - £93.99Cardiff - £91.00Bristol - £90.99