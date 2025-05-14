Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorbike in Barnsley during the early hours of the morning. | Google Maps

Commuters faced traffic this morning after emergency services responded to a motorbike collision on a busy road in Barnsley.

Earlier this morning (May 14), police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, one of the main routes into Barnsley town centre.

It is reported that an orange motorbike was involved in a single-vehicle collision. The rider suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.28am today (Wednesday 14 May) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Doncaster Road, Barnsley.

“The rider, a 29-year-old man, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and the vehicle was recovered.”

