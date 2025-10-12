Disruptions for travellers in Rotherham are expected to start tomorrow as a massive Yorkshire Water mains project begins.

Tomorrow, Yorkshire Water is due to start a £2.13m investment to replace 4914m of clean water pipes at South Anston, Rotherham.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region as part of its £8.3bn investment in infrastructure over the next five years.

A massive main replacement work is set to begin in Rotherham as part of a multi-million pound Yorkshire Water investment. | Submit

Shaun Chapman, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “South Anston is one of a number of priority areas in Rotherham and South Yorkshire for clean water mains replacement in areas prone to leaks and bursts.

“These important upgrades will provide a reliable network for customers, reducing the likelihood of future bursts and interruptions to supply.”

Contract partners Galliford Try and Heneghans will start the mains replacement work on Sheffield Road at the junction of West Street from Monday October 13.

Shaun added: “We’ve liaised with local highways to make sure we have traffic management and temporary traffic lights in place so that we can carry out the work safely. These temporary measures will move in line with the upgrades as the work progresses.

“We’re working as quickly as we can and are keeping in touch with the community to update them on our progress. We’d like to thank residents for their patience whilst we complete these important upgrades.”

This is the latest clean water mains renewal scheme in and around Rotherham including following similar infrastructure projects such as £2m investment at Station Road, £2.8m to replace 3.2km of clean water pipes at Wales Road and £260k investments at Mansfield Road, Kiveton.