Disruption to tram services in Sheffield due to football traffic
There is currently disruption to tram services in Sheffield due to football traffic.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 17:57
Stagecoach Supertram are warning passengers of delays to their services due to the traffic around City Road.
They said: "We're currently running up to 10 minutes late from Park Grange towards Halfway due to football traffic.
"We're doing our best to get things back to normal."