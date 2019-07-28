Disruption to Supertram services in Sheffield due to vehicle fault
There is currently disruption to some tram services in Sheffield due to an earlier vehicle fault.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 08:26
Passengers are warned of delays on both the blue and purple routes due to the earlier vehicle fault on Parkgrange Road, in the Norfolk Park area.
Stagecoach said the tram is now moving and they are starting to resume the service.
However they added that the first departure from Herdings Park will now be at 8:44am.