Disruption to Sheffield Supertram as rail replacement works continue
Passengers can expect disruption to the Sheffield Supertram network next week - as ongoing rail replacement work continues.
Work to extend the lifespan of the tram network around Shalesmoor and Hillsborough have been ongoing since April.
The rail replacement project enters its final week for the year between Saturday, August 24, and Friday, August 30.
This time the repair works will focus around the stretch of line near to the Glossop Road/University of Sheffield tram stop.
As a result, from Saturday, August 24, the blue, yellow and purple route services from Meadowhall, Halfway and Herdings Park will terminate at the Cathedral tram stop.
A dedicated tram replacement bus service BL5 will run from Malin Bridge to Fitzalan Square, via West street.
The SL1 and SL1a buses will also be extended to run from Stocksbridge to the city centre via Middlewood, Hillsborough and Shalesmoor.
Tickets valid on trams will be accepted on the SL1, SL1a and BL5.
Meanwhile, customers with a tram only ticket will also be able to use Stagecoach buses between the city centre and Hillsborough at no extra cost, including the 52 between Woodhouse and Hillsborough; the 57 between Sheffield Interchange and Stocksbridge and the 86 between Lowedges and Chapeltown.
In addition, the Malin Bridge and Middlewood Park & Ride sites will remain open and free of charge.
Tram train services between Rotherham Parkgate and the Cathedral will run as normal.
Tim Taylor, director of customer services for the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, said: “We’re pleased to successfully reach the final stage of this year’s rail replacement works.
"This important investment in the future of our region’s tram network is progressing as planned, and we’re looking forward to returning the system back to full service by the end of August.“Once more I’d like to thank passengers, residents and businesses for their patience throughout this period of vital work, to maintain the reliable, comfortable and safe level of service passengers have come to expect from this much-loved mode of transport.”