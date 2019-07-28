Disruption to bus services in Sheffield suburb due to unexpected road closure
There is currently disruption to bus services in a Sheffield suburb due to an unexpected road closure.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 12:18
The Hillfoot Bridge, near Penistone Road, has been closed unexpectedly for road works.
First South Yorkshire said the number 8 and 8a bus services will divert straight along Penistone Road using Rutland Road in both directions.
Upwell Street, in Grimesthorpe. is also closed due to an abandoned car in the middle of the road.
The number 35, 38 and 38a bus services are currently disrupted due to the incident.