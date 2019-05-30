Disruption continues at Sheffield railway station due to signalling fault
Disruption to train services is continuing this evening due to an earlier signalling fault at Sheffield railway station.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 21:17
Lines between Sheffield and Meadowhall have since reopened following the earlier signalling fault which meant that trains had to run at a reduced speed resulting in delays.
As the trains return to normal, some services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or run on a revised timetable.
Disruption is expected to last until 10pm.
The 4:45pm Sheffield to Leeds was the first service to be affected receiving a 20 minute delay.
If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your ticket and claim compensation at www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay