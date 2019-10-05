Disruption to bus services in Sheffield due to temporary traffic light fault
A fault with temporary traffic lights in Sheffield is causing disruption to bus services this morning.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:43 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:44 am
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at around 11am this morning that the SL1, SL1A and 57 bus services were experiencing delays between Oughtibridge and Wharncliffe side.
The bus company said they had received reports of a fault with temporary lights in the area.
The firm apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.