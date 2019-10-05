Disruption to bus services in Sheffield due to temporary traffic light fault

A fault with temporary traffic lights in Sheffield is causing disruption to bus services this morning.

By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:43 am
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:44 am
Stagecoach bus are reporting delays to services between Oughtibridge and Wharncliffe Side

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at around 11am this morning that the SL1, SL1A and 57 bus services were experiencing delays between Oughtibridge and Wharncliffe side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The bus company said they had received reports of a fault with temporary lights in the area.

The firm apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.