Delays to trams after pedestrian collapses on tracks in Sheffield city centre

There are currently delays to tram services after a pedestrian collapsed on the tracks in Sheffield city centre.

Trams were held in the city centre while emergency services dealt with the pedestrian who had collapsed on the tracks between Castle Square and Cathedral.

Posting on Twitter, Stagecoach Supertram said all trams were now running through the city centre but warned passengers to expect delays.

The 5:43pm Yellow route departure from Middlewood is running approximately 15 minutes late as is the 5:40pm 17:40 Blue route departure from Malin Bridge.