Delays to bus services in Sheffield and Rotherham due to congestion

There are delays to bus services operating in Sheffield and Rotherham due to congestion.

Travel South Yorkshire said there are currently delays of up to 35 minutes on all services due to traffic near Bramall Lane and in Rotherham near Parkgate.

Bramall Lane is currently closed as Sheffield United play at home, meaning congestion on other routes in likely.

Passengers are warned to allow extra time for journeys if going through the area.

Stagecoach Yorkshire are also reporting heavy congestion around Barnsley town centre which is causing delays.