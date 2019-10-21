Damage to overhead electric wires causing disruption to trains travelling through Doncaster
Damage to overhead electric wires is causing disruption to trains travelling through Doncaster this evening.
The damage, reportedly caused by a tractor with a raised trailer passing over a level crossing somewhere between Doncaster and Retford, is currently affecting rail services between Retford and Grantham.
Passengers are being warned to expect cancellations or delays of up to 70 minutes.
Earlier this evening the southbound line was blocked to all electric trains.
However, Network Rail have now advised that electric trains can run on the line but at a reduced speed.
London North Eastern Railway said that services will shortly be on the move, however delays and alterations may still be in place.
Rail users may use their tickets on the Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough, Stevenage and London Kings Cross in both directions; East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and London St Pancras in both directions; CrossCountry and Grand Central services via any reasonable route; Virgin Trains between Manchester and London Euston and TransPennine Express between York, Leeds and Manchester.
Disruption is expected until at least 9pm.
For up to date service information follow London North Eastern Railway on Twitter.